MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is critically injured after a shooting in Bethel Grove Sunday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2300 block of Lowell Avenue at 12:35 p.m.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Police say the suspect vehicle was a red SUV.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.