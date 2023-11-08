MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after being shot in the leg and critically injured at a gas station on Sycamore View.

Police say the gunman got away on foot before detectives arrived. But the location where it happened may have been a saving grace for the victim, since emergency responders were close by.

The shooting happened before sunup in the parking lot of a Sunoco station before sunrise. A 43-year-old man was critically hurt.

There is a fire station less than 50 yards away, allowing first responders to quickly rush the victim to the hospital.

Police are hopeful any witness, along with the abundance of cameras surrounding the store will help them track down the gunman.