MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a shooting at the Hilldale Apartment complex in Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3500 block of Westline Drive just before 5 p.m.

The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case, and it is now an active investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.