MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station in North Memphis.

The shooting happened at a store in the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue. According to the Memphis Fire Department, one person was taken to the hospital.

WREG talked to a man who was walking to the store when the entire thing happened. “I heard a lot of shooting. I thought it was fireworks,” said Donnie. “I kept walking, a lot of little kids [were] running past me and they said they were shooting. So, I turned around and went back the other way.”

When our crews arrived at the scene, we saw a van with windows shot out.

The man we talked with says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. He says people like to hang outside the store and that brings the violence.

He also says a woman was grazed during the shooting but right now it is unclear if she is the victim Memphis Fire transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. WREG will provide more details as they become available.