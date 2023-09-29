MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were taken to the hospital after being shot at an apartment complex in Frayser Friday morning.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at Ridgecrest Apartments in the 2800 block of Treemont Drive a little before 2:30 a.m.

One man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police say.

Another man arrived at Methodist South by private vehicle. He had one gunshot wound and is in non-critical condition.

This remains an ongoing investigation.