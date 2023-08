MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at Kroger Sunday night, according to Memphis Police.

MPD says they responded to a shooting at 540 South Mendenhall a little after 9:30 p.m. A male victim was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

This remains an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.