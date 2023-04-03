MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot at a self-service car wash in Frayser Sunday night.
According to Memphis Police, a little before 9 p.m., officers responded to Frayser Boulevard and University Street regarding a shooting.
Officers found a male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
MPD says this remains an ongoing investigation.