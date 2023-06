MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in custody after a man was left in critical condition during a shooting at Burger King in Berclair on Saturday evening.

According to Memphis Police, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the 4430 Block of Summer Avenue where a man was found shot.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say, one suspect is detained but this is still an ongoing investigation.