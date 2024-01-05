MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for the attempted murder of another man at a North Memphis gas station last year was booked Friday in the Shelby County Jail.

Delta Washington, 28, is also charged with employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous Felony in the October 17 shooting at the Chelsea Express at Chelsea Avenue and May Street.

Police respond to shooting Chelsea Express. WREG photo Oct 17 shooting in North Memphis

The victim said Washington walked into the gas station and said, “Do you remember me?” before opening fire. The victim ran away and was shot three times in the hip in front of other customers and store employees.

Police said Washington was upset over a Facebook post but have not said what the post was about. No one else at the business was hurt.

At the hospital, the victim told investigators he only knew the shooter as Dell or DJ and that he was possibly a family member of his girlfriend. Police said he also picked Washington out of a photo line-up.

Delta Washington

Washington is also charged with assault in a separate case involving a weapon.

Police said on August 8, Washington fired a gun in the air outside the Walgreens Fulfillment Center on Tchulatech Drive after he was terminated. They said he also threatened his manager and a security guard.

Washington is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.