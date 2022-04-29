MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, who pleaded guilty to her involvement in the 2010 death of her husband and basketball player Lorenzen Wright, is scheduled to go before the parole board in a few weeks.

In July of 2019, Wright took a plea deal in her murder trial. She pleaded guilty to facilitation of murder and facilitation to commit attempted first degree murder for an earlier attempt on Lorenzen’s life.

Wright was sentenced to 30 years for facilitation of murder and eight years for facilitation of attempted first degree murder. The sentences are concurrent.

She received more than 18 months of pretrial credit due to the time she served from January of 2018 to the time she entered her guilty plea.

Wright’s plea deal documents stated she would have to serve 30 percent of her sentence before she is eligible for parole, meaning she would be eligible in nine years.

However, Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich says Wright is scheduled to appear before the parole board on May 11, less than three years since she took the plea deal.

Tennessee’s Board of Parole website does show that she is scheduled for an initial parole hearing on May 11 at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center.

Weirich says if it is granted, Wright will be paroled after serving less than five years of her 30-year sentence.