MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sherra Wright, ex-wife of slain NBA star Lorenzen Wright, has been denied parole.

The case needed three concurrent votes for a final decision. Wright was denied parole based on the seriousness of the defense, according to the press release.

During the parole hearing, Wright apologized for her involvement in Lorenzen’s death.

“I’m sorry for what happened to him. I’m sorry because he’s not here. I’m sorry because my kids do not have their daddy,” she said.

Two of Wright’s children, Lorenzen Jr. and Sophia, spoke on her behalf at the hearing. Lorenzen Jr. told the parole board, before breaking down in tears, that his mother has shown that she has changed by going to classes in jail.

Wright admitted to facilitating the 2010 murder of Lorenzen Wright and took a plea deal in 2019. The plea deal consisted of her being sentenced to 30 years and having to serve 30% of the sentence.

Billy Ray Turner was also convicted and sentenced to life in Lorenzen’s murder. Wright said during the parole hearing that Turner and Jimmie Martin, Wright’s cousin, were supposed to take Lorenzen’s money on the night he was killed.

Wright was already in jail before her plea and received jail credit for a total of three years.

The parole board set a review hearing in five years (May 2027).