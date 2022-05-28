MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Purdue Center of Hope is seeing an uptick in homeless women throughout the community.

The shelter which typically receives about 50 calls a month said that number has increased to more than 100 calls in May. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the shelter has not been full because of COVID restrictions, but the need is causing them to increase their capacity.

Angela Walker, case manager of the single women’s shelter, said the shelter is to help get women on their feet.

“They are here full time,” Walker said. “We offer a program that helps them transition into their own housing to help them become independent again.”

The center will also help the women with employment opportunities, education and domestic violence groups.

It is free as long as the women participate in the program.