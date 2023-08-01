MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days after launching a traveling stage to bring live music to everyone in the city, Overton Park Shell has been forced to replace thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from a storage facility.

Shell on Wheels has been working long and hard to bring the arts to neighborhoods and people who might be unable to attend events at the Overton Park Shell.

It had its first event Saturday at a community block party in Whitehaven.

Shell on Wheels

The group said the next day, someone broke into their warehouse and took $20,000 worth of tools and equipment vital to running the program.

The Shell is asking for the community’s help finding a safer place to keep their things.

If you have an idea or want to donate to help get the mobile stage rolling again, call 901-300-3011 or email them at info@overtonparkshell.org.

The Shell said this won’t stop them from carrying out their mission. They hope to be back up and running as soon as possible to continue making music more accessible.