You can watch the live commission vote here at 1:30 Central Time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Shelby County Commission is scheduled to vote Wednesday on Justin J. Pearson’s possible interim appointment to the state House seat from which he was expelled.

Supporters of the expelled state representative rallied Wednesday at the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, an hour and a half before the scheduled vote by the Shelby County Commission.

The county commission’s government committee swiftly voted Wednesday morning to put the interim appointment vote for House District 86 on the agenda for a special meeting at 1:30.

Commission Chairman Mickell Lowery said he believes the expulsion of Pearson by House Republicans was conducted in a hasty manner, and ramifications for the state are still yet to be seen.

It will take seven votes by the county commission to put Pearson back in the seat temporarily until an election can be held in the coming months.

Pearson has said he plans to run in the eventual special election, even if the county does not vote to reappoint him temporarily.

With two of the 13 commissioners out of the country Wednesday, Lowery said he expects at least nine members to be at the meeting.

“I feel pretty confident about it. I wouldn’t call the meeting if I didn’t think we’d be confident in being able to appoint Justin Pearson,” Lowery said Tuesday.

However, a vote for Pearson is far from a sure thing. County Commissioner Mick Wright said in a letter Wednesday that he was one of just two Republicans who voted to appoint Pearson to the seat back before the first special election in January, but he won’t do the same this time.

“While returning Mr. Pearson to office is the preference of many who have contacted me, I cannot defend his choices on March 30, nor can I in good conscience contribute to what I see as a breakdown in our representative form of government,” Wright wrote.

Two Democratic state House members — Pearson, of Memphis and Justin Jones, of Nashville — were expelled for what House Speaker Cameron Sexton said was a violation of House rules after they interrupted a House session with a protest in favor of stricter gun control laws following a deadly school shooting in Nashville.

Jones has said House leaders previously cut off microphones when Democrats attempted to bring up gun control in discussions.

Monday, local officials in Nashville reappointed Jones to his seat in the state House on an interim basis.

A third Democrat, of Knoxville, survived her expulsion vote.

The expulsion process has drawn the attention of national media and political leaders.

A group of Democratic U.S. senators on Wednesday called for the Department of Justice to investigate the Tennessee House expulsions.

Tennessee’s 86th House District is situated along the western side of Memphis and Shelby County, bordering the Mississippi River.

Pearson easily defeated nine candidates in a special election in January to fill the seat left vacant by the death of longtime state Rep. Barbara Cooper.