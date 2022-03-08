MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has added extra patrols to the Wolfchase Shopping area, occurring every Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.-11p.m. until March 27.

The operation is part of the “Cordova Community Action Plan” formed in Feb. in coordination with the Memphis Police Department and Bartlett Police Department based on resident and business feedback and concerns.

Cordova Community Action Plan was created to find solutions to target areas with frequent problems such as blight, crime and dangerous driving, according to a press release. It has also created a way to allow more residents and businesses to get involved to help decrease crime.

Councilwoman Rhonda Logan said in a statement:

“There is no quick-fix to deter crime and blight but hard-working residents coming together to work for their community is the greatest way to make a difference.”

According to SCSO, they have conducted almost 600 business checks, 400 traffic stops and over 200 citizen contacts.

The mobile command post will be at different locations, including St. Benedict at Auurndale High School and Wolfchase Mall.