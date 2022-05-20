MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office announced they have recovered over $630,000 in drugs and paraphernalia after executing multiple search warrants this week.

On May 19, in multiple locations across Memphis, sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Multi-Agency Gang Unit executed search warrants on four locations. They searched residences on the 700 block of Echles, 1500 block of Madison, the 300 block of Stonewall and the 5300 block of Lyford.

In a Twitter post, the Sheriff’s Office said they recovered over 110,696 grams of marijuana (about 244 pounds), 828 grams of THC Wax, 1 gram of Fentanyl, 407 packages of THC edibles, 606 THC vape cartridges, 4036 grams of THC live rosin and 91 containers (about 8.9 pounds), 99 packages of psilocybin chocolate mushrooms, 13.5 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and drug paraphernalia.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said the combined total of the drugs was approximately $632,000.

In addition, authorities said they found multiple firearms. Deputies seized a Glock 43X 9mm, Ruger Wrangler .22 cal, Glock 23 .40 cal, Cal Multi Spikes Tactical AR Pistol .223 cal, and assorted ammo.

Three people have been charged in connection with this case so far.

22-year-old Charles Tucker Dunaway has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.



No bond information has been posted about Dunaway at this time. His next court appearance is set for May 23.

20-year-old Olivia Yager has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia.



Young is being held on a $10,000 bond and her next court appearance is set for May 23.

26-year-old Marcus Miller has been charged with multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture/distribute/sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and seat belt law.



Miller is being held on a $150,000 bond and his next court appearance is set for May 23.

Charles Tucker Dunaway

Olivia Young

Marcus Miller