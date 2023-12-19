MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With 2023 coming to a close, the Shelby County sheriff is setting his New Year’s resolution and says he has big plans for 2024.

A new year brings new goals, and that goes for our elected officials. Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner reflected on the past year and his future plans.

A moment this year Sheriff Bonner says he’s proud of is when the new Shelby County Youth Justice and Education Center officially opened its doors.

He said the multi-million dollar facility will give children on the wrong path the chance to better their lives by offering classrooms, culinary kitchens, green space, a computer lab and more.

“I’m so proud of the fact we got this juvenile facility up now and running,” he said. “We are very proud to have that but there are other needs.”

Bonner also said he wants to address concerns state inspectors have pointed out for years at 201 Poplar, like staffing shortages and the “outdated” facility, where doors, locks, security devices, showers and more are “difficult if not impossible to maintain or replace.”

Right now, they are 200 to 300 corrections deputies short and have 25 new recruits. That’s a number they haven’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said he’s talking with county commissioners about the best plan of action.

“Talking about this jail will be my main priority going into 2024. Let’s talk about it and come up with some plans. This is so important,” he said.

Bonner said he also plans to address the crimes the county is seeing the most, like car thefts and thefts from motor vehicles.

“We are making some realignment and we are making more adjustments to better serve our community,” he said.

He said he plans to continue partnering with other law enforcement agencies in the Mid-South, especially the Memphis Police Department.

“I’m really proud of the work in the patrol division that works with MPD, especially the Appling Farm Precinct. Col. Moffitt out there is very close to our chief in patrol division, and they’re always talking and planning,” Sheriff Bonner said.

Bonner said the governor assigning additional Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers to Memphis will also help them this new year.

“Then we can divert our attention to other things. It’s about prevention now,” he said.