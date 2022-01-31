Previous Restaurant Report Cards

Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here.



Lowest:

Mill Tree Inn – 88

7726 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: All ice machines have black mold present, sweep property of trash, litter and debris, room cleanliness and in particular, Room 125: stained bathtub, stained sheets, mattress, no mattress pad, holes present in comforter, lamp needs replacing due to cracks, dander inside drawers, holes in doors, ceiling lights and coverings need cleaning.

Taqueria Guadalupana #3 – 85

3160 Austin Peay Memphis, TN 38128

Violations include: cup of coffee and pastry observed next to prep area for onions (food and drink must be eaten in designated areas), employee seen handling raw meat prior to ready-to-eat food without washing hands, employee observed handling lettuce, tomatoes, onions and avocados without gloves, shrimp found thawing in bags in 3-compartment sink (must be thawed under running water, in a fridge or immediately used), food in the fridge and freezer was outside original packaging and missing a label with common name, employees not wearing hair restraints (hairnet or hat for shorter hair), gloves were not used while handling ready to eat food, and stained ceiling tiles.



Millington Inn – 83

7920 Highway 51 N. Millington, TN 38053

Violations include: ice machine has mold present, dirty and debris around the property (remove tires), no paper towels, soap or hand towels for receptionist, stained toilet in personnel restroom, chipped paint and excessive rust found throughout the location, dirty room doors 109 and 110, no hangars in room 109 and 110, Room 109: stained pillows, mattress pad and draperies. Room 110: stained pillow and mattresses. Excessive ceiling damage throughout the premises, guest rooms, and laundry room. Trash can used to catch leak from ceiling during rain.



Waffle House #2213 – 81

9780 US Highway 64 Arlington, TN 38002

Violations include: energy drink left open with a straw on prep and front counter (must be in a cup with lid and straw), customer handed a waitress a glass of milk back, but waitress did not wash her hands afterwards, all employees must be wearing hair restraints, wet cloths needed to be stored in sanitizer water, single-use products needed stocking (drink lids), dishwasher is in need of repair due to water spilling, reach-in cooler must be cleaned, sprayer hose needs to be stored properly to prevent backflow, dumpster sliding door left open, equipment needs cleaning and cleaning equipment must be stored properly.



100s:

Bones and Yams

6479 Winchester Rd Memphis, TN 38115



Burger King #3321

5305 Winchester Memphis, TN 38118



Ernestine and Hazel’s

531 S. Main Memphis, TN 38103



McDonald’s

3636 S Mendenhall Memphis, TN 38115



Subway

2838 Hickory Hill, Suite #3 Memphis, TN 38112