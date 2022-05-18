MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s no secret a work life balance can be difficult for working parents. If you have kids you know, childcare is not cheap. However, there is relief coming for some county employees.

They come from all walks of life, and different county departments. These women have one thing in common: They are all moms working for Shelby County.

Chief of Staff Danielle Inez knows the challenge that comes with being a working single mom — take her son’s pre-school rules for pickup at the end of the day.

“They needed me to be on time to pick him up every day by 6 pm. I had no grace period,” Inez said. “So, at 6:01 p.m. they started charging me $5 per minute.”



That’s part of why she said she pushed her boss, Mayor Lee Harris, to expand family-friendly policies like paid parental leave. Now, his administration is starting a new monthly childcare stipend for the lowest-paid county employees.



“Right now, it’s in the pilot phase so we’ll be rolling it out in the fall,” Mayor Harris said.

Starting next year, about 100 employees will get $300 a month to help pay for childcare.

“Our median income, I’d have to look it up, it’s between $40 and $50,000. So, it’s for those who make below the median income,” Mayor Harris said.



He said amid the Great Resignation employers must find new ways like this to step up.

“We know we rely on talented moms in our workforce,” Mayor Harris said. “This is a way to recruit and retain them. Obviously moms are juggling career and family. So, they’re incredible multi-taskers. They just bring so much to the table.”



If all goes well, Harris said he hopes to expand the program to serve more employees. Mayor Harris also said he hopes this inspires other employers in the Mid-South to consider a similar benefit.