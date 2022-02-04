MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a Local State of Emergency Friday after the winter storm has left thousands without power and significant property damage.

In a tweet, Mayor Harris announced the declaration and requested that Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee also declare a state of emergency for Shelby County.

“Today, I declared a State of Emergency for Shelby County and requested that the State of Tennessee do the same. We need all hands on deck to recover from this extensive storm,” Harris said in the tweet.

This declaration comes after Mayor Jim Strickland declared a State of Emergency for the city of Memphis due to the severe winter weather on Thursday.

You can read Mayor Harris’ Declaration of Local State of Emergency and request to the state here.