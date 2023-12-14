MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Criminal Court judge has been suspended after she was indicted on criminal charges.

Thursday, the Board of Judicial Conduct placed Criminal Court Judge A. Melissa Boyd on interim suspension. The suspension is effective immediately.

A grand jury indicted Boyd on charges of harassment and coercion of a witness Tuesday. She was booked into the Shelby County Jail Wednesday.

According to an order released Thursday, during her suspension, Boyd will be prohibited from “exercising any judicial power or authority,” including but not limited to holding court, issuing subpoenas, and setting or resetting cases.

Boyd has served as the Division IX judge since 2022. Boyd was previously reprimanded for soliciting money for a school on Facebook while wearing her judicial robes.