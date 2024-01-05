MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The nine Shelby County jailers charged in connection with the death of Gershun Freeman were back in court Friday.

Things are moving quickly in court concerning a case, where the wheels of justice, some say, have been slow to turn, as this happened in October of 2022.

It has been 450 days since Freeman, who was naked at the time, could be seen on video getting kicked, punched, and pepper sprayed.

But, defense attorney Carlissa Shaw tells WREG things are moving at a predictable pace considering they just received a new discovery, or evidence that could be presented during trial.

The evidence consists of the autopsy report, HR files on the jailers, and a video released from 201 Poplar of the moments leading up to what a medical examiner ruled as a homicide.

But Shaw, who represents Charles Gatewood Jr., believes the tape will help her client.

“His involvement was limited to removing one of his co-workers, who was stuck by Mr. Freeman, and that was at the beginning of the altercation before it went upstairs, up the escalator,” she said.

Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who represents Freeman’s family, said previously that Freeman had a mental health breakdown before the beating.

Defense attorney Shaw said for this reason, the 33-year-old should never have been in jail in the first place.

“Jail is not the place for Mr. Freeman. Our system and how we interact with people who have mental health issues, that’s actually the problem here,” said Shaw. “It’s unfortunate that my client is being scapegoated.”

There is still a lot to be determined.

Whether this is a joint trial or if the defendants are tried separately is still up for consideration. March 1 is a scheduled report date, so we should know more at that time.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that all of the jailers are currently on administrative leave.