MEMPHIS, Tenn.– With a Code Orange Air Quality Advisory issued by the Shelby County Health Department Monday, people are taking extra precautions.

The outdoor work goes on throughout Memphis despite air quality conditions in parts of the Mid-South.

If you have to be outside experts advise going out early in the morning or at night.

“So be aware that whenever the weather is like this when it is extremely hot, the heat index is high, especially this time of year, you’re going to get more ground-level ozone, you’re going to get more particular matter in the air. And when that goes into your lungs it’s going to cause more inflammation and it tends to make much things worse for people with asthma, COPD, and chronic lung conditions,” said Dale Criner, Medical Director for the Emergency Department at Methodist North.

People in these sensitive groups are advised to limit their outdoor activity.