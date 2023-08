MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A house in Shelby County caught on fire during the storm Sunday morning.

According to the Shelby County Fire Department, the fire started a little before 4 a.m. in the Old Brownsville Road area. Once on the scene, they saw fire and smoke coming from the attic.

A total of 20 firefighters made the scene and got the fire out in 22 minutes.

There were no injuries to the firefighters or civilians, officials say.