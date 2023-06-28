MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures soaring to dangerous highs and thousands remain without power after Sunday’s storm, many are bracing for a perfect storm for heat and health-related misery.

Pastor Bryant Henderson of Tabernacle Baptist church in Millington is hoping for some divine intervention.

“The heat has been pretty extreme during the daytime hours. At nighttime, it gets more manageable. We got in our cars when it got too unbearable,” he said.

People are trying to cool themselves amid the oppressive heat gripping Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi.

“Our major concern has been those with who are elderly in our community or have health related issues already,” Henderson said.

To make matters worse, much of the Mid-South could experience triple-digit temperatures over the next few days. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor appeared on WREG’s Live at 9 Wednesday morning and expressed her concerns.

“I am concerned because I want to make sure that people understand extreme heat is a danger to health,” Taylor said.

Those at greater risk are the elderly, infants and young children, people with chronic health conditions and the unhoused. It’s recommended you stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water, avoiding alcohol, and finding air conditioning.

“If your power is out or it’s just struggling to work make sure you’re going to some place, if possible, that has AC and if you know somebody has transportation challenges, please go and pickup those family members,” Taylor said.

There are also heat-related warning signs that shouldn’t be ignored.

“If you notice someone having a medical emergency, they have altered or slurred speech, they’re dizzy, they’re confused or even pass out, please realize you need to call 911 immediately,” Taylor said.

To prevent foodborne illnesses, throw out all refrigerated food after four hours without power. As for your medications that need to be refrigerated, contact your pharmacist.

“If you know your medicine is not being refrigerated at the proper temperature, go to your pharmacy and let them know your power has been out. They will refill that prescription,” Taylor said.

Watch the full Live at 9 interview below

These tips can help Mid-Southerners to survive the rising temperatures as some pray for relief from the heat.

“We still have quite a few people without power is out, but yet our community is coming together and, yet, trying to work our way through this,” said Pastor Henderson.

Sunday’s thunderstorms also affected the Shelby County Health Department. The Millington Clinic and Sycamore View Road facility were closed today because of power outages.