MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you still need to get your flu shot, the Shelby County Health Department is giving them out for free.
You can get a flu shot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the following clinics:
- Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic
814 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38105
- Cawthon Public Health Clinic
1000 Haynes, 38114
- Collierville Public Health Clinic
167 Washington St., 38017
- Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
- Millington Public Health Clinic
8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
- Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
- Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
1287 Southland Mall, 38116
No appointment is needed.