MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you still need to get your flu shot, the Shelby County Health Department is giving them out for free.

You can get a flu shot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the following clinics:

Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic

814 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38105 Cawthon Public Health Clinic

1000 Haynes, 38114 Collierville Public Health Clinic

167 Washington St., 38017 Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic

6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118 Millington Public Health Clinic

8225 Highway 51 North, 38053 Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic

1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134 Southland Mall Public Health Clinic

No appointment is needed.