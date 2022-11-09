MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you still need to get your flu shot, the Shelby County Health Department is giving them out for free.

You can get a flu shot from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday at the following clinics:

  • Shelby County Health Department Immunization Clinic
    814 Jefferson Ave Memphis, TN 38105
  •  Cawthon Public Health Clinic
    1000 Haynes, 38114
  • Collierville Public Health Clinic
    167 Washington St., 38017
  • Hickory Hill Public Health Clinic
    6590 Kirby Center Cove, 38118
  • Millington Public Health Clinic
    8225 Highway 51 North, 38053
  • Shelby Crossing Public Health Clinic
    1826 Sycamore View Road, 38134
  • Southland Mall Public Health Clinic
    1287 Southland Mall, 38116

No appointment is needed.