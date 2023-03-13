MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A firefighter and a homeowner were hurt after a garage went up in flames in northern Shelby County last week.

The fire happened in the Spring Lake neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Twenty-five Shelby County firefighters responded to the scene and found a detached garage in flames. As crews battled the fire, the entire roof collapsed and one firefighter was trapped.

The firefighter was rescued and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.