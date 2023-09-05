COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Shelby County firefighter has been relieved of duty pending the outcome of an investigation as he faces domestic violence and kidnapping charges in Covington.

The Covington Police Department charged 30-year-old Jonathan Voss with three counts of domestic violence, three counts of kidnapping and two counts of interference with 911.

Voss currently works for the Shelby County Fire Department. The fire department confirmed Voss is relieved of duty pending the outcome of the investigation.

Investigators said they interviewed his wife, ex-girlfriend and current live-in girlfriend regarding multiple physical altercations.

During one incident, a victim told officers that Voss tied her hands behind her back so she couldn’t call the cops. Another woman stated Voss had been abusing her for over four years, even calling 50 to 100 times a day to make sure she didn’t leave.

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner says domestic violence is not just physical.

“It depends on the dynamics of the overall situation. You can witness something, could be there, present when something else happens. Though you may not be physically assaulted, it would be a threat to anyone that was there, and so it can take different views, so its not just, you know, the best way to say is not all domestic abuse leaves a bruise,” Turner said.