MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Happening today, a second chance for a clean slate. Restoration Saturday has been put off for a while now, but it’s set for this Tuesday.



This is a chance for people who have charges against them like child support issues, driver’s license history, or some minor convictions to be essentially erased.



Normally this is done several times a year and is called Restoration Saturday, but due to COVID-19 it was scaled back the last two years.



Tuesday, that changes, as leaders from several agencies gather in Frayser to help people clear their names for minor offenses in Shelby County.



The expungement clinic will have representatives from the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, Tennessee Department of Safety, and Maximus Child Support.



People will also get information from the offices of the Criminal Court Clerk, General Sessions Court Clerk, and Drive While You Pay.



The goal of the event is to erase small crimes so people can have a clean record when they apply for jobs. And try to move on. There will also be a job fair for anyone who may be looking for employment.



The clinic runs from 10 a.m until 2 p.m. at the Pursuit of God Church on North Watkins Street in Frayser.



If you don’t know if you’re eligible, you can take an assessment on the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office website.

