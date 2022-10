MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County deputy has been rushed to the hospital following a crash in Frayser Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue just after midnight.

The deputy was among three others hurt in the crash. One of those victims was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The deputy and the third victim were taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will update you when more information becomes available.