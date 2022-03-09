MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Shelby County deputy is on the other side of the law after he was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and stalking, according to Tipton County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff Andrew Criner, 39, was arrested by the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office on March 4 after officers say he stalked a victim by continuously texting and calling her after being told not to. He is also being accused of threatening the victim.

According to court documents, Criner has showed up at the victim’s father’s house in search of the victim. On one occasion, Criner parked at the end of the victim’s father’s driveway waiting for the victim to leave. The father told officers that when he went outside, Criner took off down the road.

On March 3, a man was sitting on his porch when he said Criner drove up with a rifle, driving over parking blocks. The man then ran inside his home, and Criner began to leave.

The victim told police that he later saw Criner stop in the road, put his vehicle in reverse and backed up to the front door of the man’s home.

Criner was also charged with driving under the influence when officers responded to a disturbance call at an intoxicated party. When they arrived, the found Criner sitting on his tailgate and were told by dispatch that Criner had two active warrants.

Court documents say it is reasonably believed that Criner operated his vehicle while under the influence.

Criner was hired by the department in January 2013.

He has been relieved of duty without pay pending the outcome of the investigation and is currently being held without bond.

Criner is expected to appear in court on March 15.