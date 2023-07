MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris has declared a local state of emergency after the recent severe thunderstorms across the region July 18.

Reports say wind gusts reached an estimated 80-90 miles per hour, causing severe damage. Homes, businesses and public property were impacted.

As a result of the storms, groundwater within the City of Germantown was contaminated, and over 130,000 MLGW customers lost power.