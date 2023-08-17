MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is reportedly dropping cases that were worked by the five former officers who were charged in the death of Tyre Nichols.

According to the DA’s office, at least 30 of the criminal cases involving former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills, Demetrius Haley, and Emmit Martin have been dropped.

All five officers have been charged with second-degree murder in the Nichols case.

The DA’s office reportedly began reviewing the officers’ cases following their indictment and ultimately reviewed nearly 100 cases.

In addition to the dropped cases, the DA’s office says charges were reduced in about a dozen cases.