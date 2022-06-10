MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The number of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is rising again.

Hospitalizations are increasing too.

This current surge isn’t as bad as previous surges, but numbers have worsened since February.

Shelby County is the hot spot in the Mid-South with an average of more than 600 people testing positive daily.

Cases have doubled in just the past two weeks and hospitalizations are up by 40%.

Local health officials are advising the public to get vaccinated and wear a mask when social distancing is not possible.