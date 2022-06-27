Mayor Lee Harris presents his budget proposal to the Shelby County Commission on May 4, 2022.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Violent crime will be a hot topic when Shelby County commissioners get together Monday afternoon.

The board is considering a new resolution declaring violence an epidemic across Shelby County.

“WHEREAS violence is an epidemic in Shelby County, Tennessee, and can benefit from strategies used for disease control … ” reads the beginning of a resolution to partner with a local group to help combat the problem.

As part of the proposed solution, the county health department wants to team up with a community outreach group to work with young people and keep them out of gangs.

The one-year pilot program would cost taxpayers about $640,000. A group called Heal 901 has been tapped for the job.

During Monday’s meeting, commissioners will also consider spending millions on a number of different construction and renovation projects.

