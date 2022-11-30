MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Shelby County commissioners heard from a school district leader Wednesday as questions remain about what will happen to current Memphis-Shelby County Schools in Germantown.

Tennessee lawmakers created a new bill banning Memphis-Shelby County Schools from operating schools within the boundaries of another district unless there is a written agreement.

Patrice Thomas, Chief of Staff Memphis Shelby County Schools, was asked where students currently attending Germantown High, Middle, and Elementary live.

“So right now, there’s about 1,800 students who currently attend Germantown High School, 800 of which are actually choice transfers which means those are students who have made a choice to choose Germantown High School as their school,” Thomas said.

She said there are approximately 1,000 students who are zoned for Germantown High.

“Those students primarily live in the Cordova and some in the Southwind area,” Thomas said.

For the Cordova students, Cordova High School would be the closest school for them but Thomas said the school is oversaturated.

“So for the most part Germantown High School has served as a pressure valve if you will,” she said.

Lucy Elementary, a current MSCS school located in Millington, is also affected by the new bill.

“I don’t want to see progress held up. I don’t want to see it drug behind Germantown because that is a completely different situation,” said Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills.

Millington School leaders said they are preparing for the transition.

“We are the second fastest growing city in Tennessee. With all the new rooftops coming in and what our city has done to prepare for this with Blue Oval City, we’re getting ready for the influx,” said Millington Schools Superintendent James Griffin.

The new bill starts July 1, 2023. We’ll keep you posted on plans for the schools as we learn them.