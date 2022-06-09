MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Shelby County Commissioners have approved $5.8 million for a new voting system for the November general election.

County commissioners voted 9-4 on Monday to fund the new system that would replace aging machines and servers currently available.

Election Commissioner Linda Phillips said the new system will allow voters to choose between paper ballots marked by hand or updated digital touchscreen machines with a paper readout.

Some county commissioners and the election commission previously wanted a new system for the August primary, citing concerns about the current outdated system.