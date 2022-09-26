MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Offices re-open after closing for a second week so workers can catch up.

People trying to get business licenses, IDs, and important documents found the doors locked.

Clerk Wanda Halbert says county leaders are to blame for the backlog and says her office is once again processing license plate orders on time.

“Customers have seen a complete turnaround. we have never had a problem in four years until May/June of this year and immediately we have caught those plates up,” Halbert said.

Halbert drew criticism the first time her office closed for a week after it was learned she was vacationing in Jamaica.