MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After months of complaints about delays at the Shelby County Clerk’s office, a discussion was held in front of the board of Commissioners about what’s causing these ongoing problems.



The County Clerk, Wanda Halbert, said her office has been dealing with several issues ranging from facilities to technology and that things have only gotten worse during the pandemic.



As dozens of people stand shoulder-to-shoulder inside the downtown Shelby County Clerk’s office, discussion is underway about customer service delays.

“County Commissioners, this organization is long overdue for a refresh across the board,” Halbert said.

Appearing before commissioners, Halbert gave an update on the challenges they are facing. She believes outdated facilities, technology and staffing shortages are to blame for the current state of the clerk’s office.



“I am absolutely 100 percent accountable for anything that happens in the Shelby County Clerk’s office, but if you’ve got a 900 or 700 square foot facility and that’s the only space that you have where your customers can be served that’s outside of the fire code,” Halbert said.



During the commissioner’s meeting, it was made known the clerk’s office has underspent money that was budgeted for them over the last few years. It’s money Commissioner Eddie Jones believes could have been used to address issues they are facing.

“You have perfect opportunity right now before you, before this budget season ends, fix that problem cause if you fix it, it’s already built into the budget, fix that and then we won’t be having these conversations,” Commissioner Jones said.

Halbert acknowledged during the meeting, she was not aware that money could be spent at her discretion and now plans on doing so to address some of the concerns brought up today.



“We’re gonna continue to fill those positions, we’re gonna increase our pay, we’re gonna encourage our residents to apply,” Halbert said. “We’re gonna give them those jobs and if there is additional money, we’re gonna make sure we massage that into our funds.”

Regarding changes in the immediate future, Halbert said they brought in additional personnel and that a new clerk’s office will be opening soon, which should help alleviate the demand.