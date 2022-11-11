MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve been outside enjoying your Friday night, you are already feeling it. It’s cold out there, and it’s only getting colder.

We’ve seen weather in the 40s at night over the last few weeks, but this weekend, that’s the warmest it will be. People WREG spoke with say they’re working to prepare for this weekend’s cold both physically and mentally.

“You can go find your warmest socks and your warmest sweatshirt and get ready,” said Van Oliver of Germantown.

Love it or hate it, it’s here, and people at Kroger in Germantown are doing their shopping to get ready.

“Well, I just bought a lot of groceries to make chili tomorrow and stay home and stay warm,” Debby Oliver of Germantown said.

Saturday night, we will see temperatures at the freezing mark, and Sunday, it’s going to dip down into the 20s.

“I heard about this, and I compared it with yesterday because yesterday it was like 80 degrees and now it’s getting super cold to like 30 degrees,” said Jake Abart of Germantown.

Jake and his mom are preparing for his brother’s birthday party, and he’s hoping for snow so he can give his brother a birthday surprise.

“I really like playing in the snow and throwing snowballs at my brother,” Jake said.

He may have to wait a while for that, and his mom is thankful it won’t be that cold. She is not ready.

“I am not ready for it. He might be, but we have four boys so we always have all of our stuff together,” Katie said.

But if there’s one thing we might all agree on, it’s that the cooler weather does help when it comes to getting in the holiday spirit.

“I think we’re talking about decorating this weekend,” said Gena Marie of Germantown.

“We’re sad that the 80-degree weather is gone but we’re ready for the next season to come, Thanksgiving, a wonderful time to be thankful for,” Oliver said.