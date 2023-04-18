MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County, Tennessee banned the use of TikTok on government devices Tuesday morning.

Mayor Lee Harris shared the news on Twitter, saying, “I am pleased to sign the Shelby County Commissioner Mick Wright’s resolution to ban TikTok from Shelby County Tennessee devices.”

Lee says the app poses “unique risks that require aggressive actions.” He also thanked Wright for advancing cybersecurity efforts.

The University of Memphis also banned TikTok on its campus. They emailed faculty and students Friday, notifying them that the app would no longer be accessible on the school’s wifi.

The ban included TikTok and “all other social media platforms operated or hosted by a company based in China,” the university said.