MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the winter weather and COVID-19, it’s difficult to know when schools are open or not. WREG is working to keep you up to date on the latest school openings and closures.



Tennessee:

Shelby County Schools said they will return to classes on January 3.

Shelby County Schools posted this message from Dr. Joris Ray regarding COVID-19 protocols and procedures.



Germantown Municipal School District students will resume classes on January 4.



Collierville Schools have announced they will return on January 4.



Memphis Business Academy and Memphis STEM Academy have postponed opening until Jan. 6.



Millington Municipal Schools are scheduled to return on January 3.

Tipton County Schools will have students return on January 4.



Hardeman County Schools have students returning on January 4.



Bolivar Elementary School will not hold a professional development day due to inclement weather, and instead all staff and students will return on January 4.



University of Memphis classes will resume on January 18.

Arkansas:



Lee County School District students will return to class on January 4.

West Memphis School District said that there will be no in-person learning on January 3 due to inclement conditions in the surrounding areas. Per the district, students will be instructed via Alternate Methods of Instruction (AMI) and assignments will be given digitally.

Mississippi:



Northeast Mississippi Community College will delay opening until 10 am on January 3.



Marshall County Schools students will return to classes on January 4.



Desoto County Schools have students scheduled to return to classes on January 5.



Benton County School District students will return to classes on January 4.



Tunica County School District students will return to classes on January 5.



Tate County School District students will return to classes starting January 6.



South Tippah School District students return to classes on January 5.



Lafayette County School District students are scheduled to return on January 6.



North Panola School District students return on January 5.



South Panola School District students return on January 4.