SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn.– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who was last seen in north Shelby County over the weekend.

54-year-old Julious Branscomb was last seen in Northaven on Sunday, Jan. 23. Authorities say he suffers from a medical condition that leaves him endangered when he doesn’t take his medication.

Branscomb is described as 6 foot 1 inch tall weighing about 180 pounds with partially balding hair and several missing teeth.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office encourages you to contact law enforcement immediately.