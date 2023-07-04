MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Fourth of July means cookouts and fireworks, but the Shelby County Fire Department wants to remind everyone of the dangers when it comes to handling fireworks.

People across Shelby County spent Tuesday morning prepping for their Fourth of July festivities. For many people, the highlight of their night will be the fireworks.

Most people we spoke to said they plan on shooting fireworks at home. It’s pretty clear many people will be creating their own fireworks shows. But the Shelby County Fire Department encourages against it. Not just for safety reasons but because it’s illegal.

“It’s not legal. We didn’t make it illegal. The legal system made it illegal because they’re not safe,” said Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department.

Perkins said during this time of year, they see a significant increase in calls due to firework usage.

“Basically, it’s almost a welding rod that you give your child and have them run around with this thing that’s burning at hundreds of degrees,” he said.

In Shelby County, the sale or use of fireworks is prohibited, except as authorized by state law.

“There’s one location that I’m aware of here in Shelby County that’s been allowed. It’s actually here in Lakeland. Grandfathered in over the years, and legally they have the right to sell the fireworks here. But to use them and actually light them off is not legal,” Perkins said.

The ordinance does not apply to public fireworks displays where a permit was issued by the state fire marshal.

“Don’t use them. Go to a show. Let the pros handle this,” Perkins said.