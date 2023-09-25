MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Big Chicken, a fast-casual chicken sandwich chain founded by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, may be bringing the flavor to the Memphis area.

The company has reportedly signed an agreement with restaurant operating group Concept 2 Completion Hospitality to open locations in greater Memphis and North Mississippi, according to QSR Magazine, a fast-food trade publication.

“Big Chicken fuses O’Neal’s home-cooked childhood favorites with today’s trending flavors,” the company’s website says.

The brand has more than a dozen locations nationwide, the magazine said. The first opened in Las Vegas in 2018.

Big Chicken’s website does not list any Memphis locations but does note that a Chattanooga location is coming soon. The menu also lists a Memphis barbecue sauce as an ingredient in one chicken sandwich and a Nashville hot recipe for another sandwich.