MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four days after a woman was attacked along Tennessee Street in downtown Memphis a registered sex offender is behind bars charged with attempted rape.

Christian Nugent, 30, was charged after cameras caught him wearing a work shirt with a company logo during the attack, police said.

The victim told police she was walking north on Tennessee near G.E. Patterson early Saturday morning when a man ran up behind her with his pants down.

The woman said she told the man to leave her alone, but he eventually forced her to the ground and tried to remove her dress.

Police said neighbors heard the victim’s screams, came outside, and scared the man away.

Investigators said several cameras in the area captured the attack, and they were able to develop Nugent as a suspect from a work shirt the attacker was wearing.

Police said Nugent admitted he was in the area that night and did speak to a woman. They said when they showed Nugent still shots of the attack, he identified himself as the man in the picture.

Christian Nugent

Court records show Nugent was placed on the sexual offender registry after he was convicted in 2017 of the sexual battery of a 12-year-old and solicitation to commit sexual exploitation of a 16-year-old girl.

The same year he was sentenced to 40 days in jail after he failed to report, and his ankle monitor tracked him to a middle school on Raines, where he was accused of approaching two teenage girls.

Nugent is being held on a $40,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on October 3.