MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a registered sex offender after she admitted to babysitting a 3-year-old boy.

According to Memphis Police, officers were on the scene of a call in the Greenbrier Apartments Wednesday when a security guard approached them with a 3-year-old boy.

Police say officers and the security guard started looking for the boy’s parents or other family members.

While they were looking, 25-year-old Shakela Hayes reportedly approached them and said she was babysitting the boy.

Police say Hayes told officers the boy left her sight and walked out of the apartment they were in.

Memphis Police say officers asked Hayes for her ID. It was at that point that Hayes reportedly admitted that she was a registered sex offender.

Officers were able to confirm that Hayes was a registered sex offender. Police say Hayes was convicted of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor in January of 2016.

Hayes was taken into custody. She has been charged with violating sex offender residential and work restrictions.