MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A severe thunderstorm made its way across the Mid-South on Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of damage from gusting winds.

Some of the rooftops in the Creekside Meadows Apartments were torn off the building as heavy winds made their way through Whitehaven.

A large tree fell across Zach Curlin Street at the University of Memphis, damaging a vehicle.

There are currently over 8,000 Memphis, Light, Gas, and Water customers affected by power outages within the Memphis area.

A Flood Advisory was also issued until 3:15 p.m. for Shelby County for excessive flooding due to recent storms and the threat of more rain to come.