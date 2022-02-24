MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – People across the Mid-South are dealing with a third round of severe weather in less than a month. Rainy and icy conditions caused all sorts of damage Thursday.

The conditions dampened spirits at the Graceland Flats apartments in Whitehaven where tenants on the top floor of one of the buildings had water coming through their ceilings.

Strong winds last week tore off part of the roof and Raymond Jackson said the tarp maintenance covered it with isn’t holding well.

“Every day, I don’t know where I’m going to go, how I’m going to get up. I’m trying to still work and survive,” he said. “It’s just been a stressful situation.”

Maintenance manager Tim Milam said contractors haven’t been able to put a new roof on because of how wet it’s been in recent days. He claims conditions need to be dry for the new material to seal properly.



“We could fix it but, guess what, with it wet you just wasted your time,” he said. “It’s not going to hold… It would already be on there if it hadn’t rained all week, practically.”



Icy conditions plagued Millington Thursday. Power lines fell near an elementary school and trees fell on a number of homes.



Also Thursday, many residents across the Mid-South didn’t have power and had to deal with freezing temperatures without heat.