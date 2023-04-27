MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warning has been issued for multiple counties across the Mid-South.

According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, large hail and damaging winds are expected for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for portions of MS, AR and TN until 11 pm. Large hail and damaging winds are possible with strong thunderstorms through this evening. I will be here through 11 PM tracking the storms here on WREG News Channel 3. pic.twitter.com/GOjA8PrOq9 — Wendy Nations WREG (@wendynationswx) April 27, 2023

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in the following counties until 11 p.m.: Benton, Coahoma, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, Shelby, Tate, Tippah, and Tunica.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Shelby and Fayette counties until 7:15 p.m.