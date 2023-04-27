MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Warning has been issued for multiple counties across the Mid-South.
According to the National Weather Service of Memphis, large hail and damaging winds are expected for parts of Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued in the following counties until 11 p.m.: Benton, Coahoma, Crittenden, Cross, DeSoto, Fayette, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Phillips, Quitman, St. Francis, Shelby, Tate, Tippah, and Tunica.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in Shelby and Fayette counties until 7:15 p.m.